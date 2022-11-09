The Raleigh County Historical Society will have its annual Thanksgiving meeting on Monday, Nov. 14, at the Wesleyan Chapel Fellowship Hall at 828 Johnstown Road.
The meal will be catered, featuring hors d’oeuvres at 5:15 p.m with the program to follow at 6 p.m.
The Cartography Club is presenting guest speaker John Rusnak, a mining and geology consultant, registered professional engineer and registered member of the Society for Mining, Metallurgy & Exploration.
Rusnak has degrees from Penn State University and Washington University (Saint Louis). His career includes serving as vice president of Geological Services for Peabody Energy; mining engineer with CDC/NIOSH Pittsburgh Mining Research Division; and corporate geologist for Mission Coal Company. His program will be “Raleigh County: A History of Mining the Seams Beneath Us.”
The public is invited to attend with an advanced reservation required. Please call RCHS Secretary Becky Leach at 304-673-4771 or email bkylch@aol.com by Nov. 11. For additional information, please contact April Norris, Cartography Club director, at 304-993-7777 or april-norris@outlook.com.
