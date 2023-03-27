Students and community members meditated and passed around skeleton parts during a “Mini med school” Monday at West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine in Lewisburg.
In a partnership with West Virginia Area Health Education Centers and the Rural Health Initiative, WVSOM invited around 60 students from Oak Hill, Midland Trail, Greenbrier West, and Greenbrier East high schools and Monroe County Vocational Tech Center to experience different aspects of health care. The clinic is a yearly event, but this was the first year that high school students participated.
“It’s basically a free event to increase their health literacy and understand what’s going on with their health so if they go to the doctor, they can understand more what’s going on with their body,” explained WVSOM’s Student Government Association President Dante Mattioli.
Participants had the opportunity to listen to heart and lung sounds on a dummy that could simulate different diseases. They learned anatomy with skeleton models, CPR, stretching, meditation and osteopathic manipulative treatments. The students also learned about the social determinants of health such as food deserts and disparities in access to health care.
Mattioli said the medical students hoped to share their experiences in the medical field with high school students interested in all careers in health care. “This year there’s more of an emphasis on encouraging high schoolers to know more – maybe even if they want to go into health care, then they can ask us questions about our journeys to medical school.”
