charleston, w.va. – The West Virginia Department of Education, in partnership with the Central West Virginia Writing Project, Marshall University, the EdVenture Group and the University of Charleston, will host West Virginia Young Writers Day on Friday at the University of Charleston’s Riggleman Auditorium beginning at 9 a.m.
Best-selling author and native West Virginian Homer Hickam will address the state’s young writers as the keynote speaker.
Young Writers Day celebrates student writing (grades k-12) in the Mountain State as a hallmark of a comprehensive and robust education. Teachers and administrators in each county encourage students to submit entries on any topic and in any prose genre. Winners from every county are determined and will be recognized and honored at the event.
Participating students will also engage in grade-appropriate writing workshops led by education leaders and award-winning local writers. Afterward, several state winners will read their submitted pieces.
Homer Hickam is a decorated Vietnam veteran and retired NASA engineer and astronaut trainer. He is most famous for his literary work as the author of 20 books, including his memoir “Rocket Boys,” which became the basis for the film “October Sky.” Hickam rose from humble beginnings in Coalwood, W.Va., to become one of the most-read authors in public schools across the country.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.