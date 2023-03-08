charleston, w.va. – The West Virginia Higher Education Policy Commission voted Wednesday in special session to extend the deadline for current high school seniors to apply for the Promise Scholarship until May 1.
The Commission also approved increasing the award amount for the 2023-24 academic year to $5,200, up from $5,000 annually.
The Promise Scholarship eligibility requirements, including test scores, remain the same for the class of 2023: ACT: 21 composite score with a minimum of 19 in English, math, science, and reading; or SAT: 1080 total score with a minimum of 510 in math, evidence-based reading, and writing.
While the Promise application and Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) are due by May 1, current seniors have until June to earn qualifying SAT scores and July 2023 to earn qualifying ACT scores to be eligible to receive Promise this fall. Students also are able to use “superscoring” to meet the eligibility requirements, meaning that they can take subscores from different tests they’ve taken to get an overall score that is higher than an individual test score.
The Promise Scholarship application and requirements are at collegeforwv.com/promise. The FAFSA is free and available through the U.S. Department of Education at fafsa.gov.
For assistance with applications, students and families are encouraged to call the state’s financial aid hotline at 877-987-7664. Students are also encouraged to sign up for West Virginia’s text-message college counseling program, “Txt 4 Success,” by visiting http://www.cfwvconnect.com/txt-4-success/.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.