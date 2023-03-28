Lewisburg, w.va. – Dr. Kyle and Ann Fort have established a new scholarship through the New River Community and Technical College Foundation in memory of Dr. Fort’s colleagues Dr. Robert Wheeler, Dr. Lynn Smith and Dr. Patrick Brown.
The new scholarship will assist students interested in a career in the health care field.
“We appreciate the contributions of Dr. Wheeler, Dr. Smith and Dr. Brown to the health and well-being of residents in Greenbrier County and the surrounding communities. We are honored to be able to provide this scholarship to remember them and their service to the region,” said Michael Green, New River CTC executive director of institutional advancement and college foundation.
To be eligible for the Wheeler-Smith-Brown Allied Health Scholarship a student must be enrolled in an allied health certificate or degree program at New River CTC. The scholarship may also provide emergency funds for students in need.
Judge Jim and Sharon Rowe, vice chair of the New River CTC Foundation, hosted a reception at their residence in Lewisburg to celebrate the establishment of the new scholarship on March 23. During the reception, the New River CTC Foundation presented framed copies of the scholarship resolution to Peggy Brown (Mrs. Patrick Brown, M.D.) and Linda Wheeler (Mrs. Robert Wheeler, M.D.).
Those interested in contributing to the Wheeler-Smith-Brown Allied Health Scholarship may send their contribution to the New River CTC Foundation, 280 University Drive, Beaver, WV 25813, including the Wheeler-Smith-Brown Allied Health Scholarship in the memo.
The New River CTC Foundation is accepting scholarship applications for the 2023-2024 academic year through April 21. The application is available online at www.nrctcf.org.
