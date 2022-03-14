West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine alumni Catherine “Mindy” Chua, D.O., Class of 2001, and Tom Takubo, D.O., Class of 1999, along with eight other health care professionals, were inducted to West Virginia Executive magazine’s Health Care Hall of Fame during an awards program on Feb. 22 in Charleston, W.Va.
This is the third year that the magazine has honored individuals who have had an impact on health care in West Virginia.
Each year, WVSOM alumni and administrators have been honored. Previous winners include Christopher “Dino” Beckett, D.O., and Craig Boisvert, D.O. This is the first time WVSOM has had two recipients in the same year.
WVSOM President James W. Nemitz, Ph.D., paid tribute to Chua and Takubo, as well as the other recipients at the awards ceremony.
Chua said she was humbled to be recognized.
“I see that Dr. Boisvert was a recipient last year. He is someone who I remember was very committed to both his patients and to the field of osteopathic medicine,” Chua said of the recognition. “There is a lot of conversation right now about ‘imposter syndrome,’ and I sometimes look around myself and feel just that.”
Chua is the chief medical officer and incident commander at Davis Health System. She shares the honor with Takubo, an owner and partner at Pulmonary Associates of Charleston and majority leader of the West Virginia State Senate. Takubo has been recognized as bringing the most advanced lung diagnostics system to West Virginia.
He said his successes throughout his career may not have been possible without the guidance of other physicians.
“There have been so many great clinicians that I have had the privilege of learning from and continue to learn from,” Takubo said.
Takubo said he is not surprised that two WVSOM graduates are being recognized this year, since WVSOM has long produced outstanding physicians who practice throughout the state.