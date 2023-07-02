Charleston, W.Va. – Boards of education in Greenbrier and Monroe counties have each received a grant from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) for their Head Start programs.
Greenbrier County received $1,329,982 while Monroe County got $920,866.
Head Start supports educational growth from birth to age 5 through services that provide early learning and emotional development, health and safety and family well-being.
