charleston, w.va. – The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) has appropriated a total of $5.2 million from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) for three Head Start programs in the state, two of them in southern West Virginia – $2.75 million for the Fayette County Child Development Center, $1.30 million for the Raleigh County Community Action Association, and $1.15 million for the Mineral County School District.
editor's pick
Head Start programs in Fayette, Raleigh counties get boost from HHS
Trending Video
Latest Photos
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Most Popular
Articles
- Linebacking lions important to Lilly schemes
- Pitchers step up as Beckley Babe Ruth all-stars make history
- Westside’s Cogar recalls stellar statistical 2014 season
- Beckley Babe Ruth 14s win region, advance to World Series
- Vance returns a more confident QB for Renegades
- Herd That has revenge on its mind
- I made a mistake enrolling in a Medicare Advantage plan
- New owner has experience at Pasquale's
- Jamboree leaves positive economic imprint in southern W.Va.
- Bob-Bon buildings up for sale - with a showcase of history
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.