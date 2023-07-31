charleston, w.va. – The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) has appropriated a total of $5.2 million from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) for three Head Start programs in the state, two of them in southern West Virginia – $2.75 million for the Fayette County Child Development Center, $1.30 million for the Raleigh County Community Action Association, and $1.15 million for the Mineral County School District.

