Planning is underway for the 2023-2024 Greenbrier County Schools school calendar with parents, students, staff and community members being invited to complete a related online survey at greenbriercountyschools.org.
The short survey closes on Friday, Jan. 20. Calendar options and a planning guide are available on the district’s website.
Additionally, Greenbrier County Schools will host public forums regarding the calendar on Feb. 14 at 5:30 p.m. and March 14 at 5:30 p.m. at the Kyle and Ann Fort Arts and Sciences Building at New River Community and Technical College.
Under provisions of the West Virginia State Code and policy by the State Board of Education, each county board must prepare a school calendar for the upcoming year and submit it to the state superintendent of schools for approval.
The 2023-2024 school calendar will be on the agenda for approval at the regular meeting of the board of education on March 14.
