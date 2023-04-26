buckhannon, w.va. — Four award-winning West Virginia high school bands, including the Greenbrier East High School Marching Band, have been invited to appear in the World Association of Marching Show Bands’ 2023 Parade of Nations in July.
According to WAMSB officials, the parade will have the most international representation of any parade in the United States this year.
Along with the Greenbrier band, Elkins High School Marching Band, Tyler-Consolidated High School Band and East Fairmont High School Marching Band are all scheduled to appear in the international parade beginning at noon July 22.
In addition to appearing in the Parade of Nations, East Fairmont High School Marching Band will perform at the WAMSB 2023 Opening Ceremonies at 7 p.m. July 19.
Bands from Ohio, Wisconsin and California will participate; several invitations have been sent to other acts to appear. International bands’ attendance is contingent upon securing visas and passports. The parade lineup may get even bigger as additional countries agree to participate.
The WAMSB 2023 Competition will take place in Buckhannon from July 17-24. This is only the second time in the event’s 26-year history that it has been in the United States, and it is going to create a significant impact across the region, bringing in thousands of international participants.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.