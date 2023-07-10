The new school year for Greenbrier County students in grades 1 – 12 will begin on Monday, Aug. 28. Kindergarten students begin on Sept. 5 with Pre-K startig on Sept. 7.
Before the school year gets underway, the principals and staff of Greenbrier County Schools (GCS) are welcoming students and families back to school at open house events that are unique to each site. Activities vary at each school and may include facility tours, classroom assignments, and presentation of important school information for students on the following dates:
Monday, Aug. 21 – Smoot Elementary, 4-5:30 p.m.
Wednesday, Aug. 23 – Alderson Elementary, 4-5:30 p.m.; Frankford Elementary, 4-5 p.m.; White Sulphur Springs Elementary, 4-5:30 p.m.; Western Greenbrier Middle, 4:30-6 p.m.
Thursday, Aug. 24 – Crichton Elementary, 5-6 p.m.; Rainelle Elementary, 4-5:30 p.m.; Ronceverte Elementary , 4-5:30 p.m.; Rupert Elementary, 5-6 p.m. and 6-7 p.m.; Eastern Greenbrier Middle, 3-6 p.m.; Greenbrier East High, 6 p.m., freshman orientation; Greenbrier West High, 6 p.m., freshman orientation
Friday, Aug. 25 – Lewisburg Elementary 4-5:30 p.m.
New student enrollment events will be from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Wednesday, July 12, at Ronceverte Elementary School and on Thursday, July 13, at Rupert Elementary School. New enrollees should bring the following information:
Official State issued birth certificate (not a copy)
immunization record
copy of health check exam
copy of most recent dental exam
two proofs of residency
social security card of child
relevant custody order, if applicable
To learn more about enrolling your child in Greenbrier County Schools, call Nancy Hanna at 304-647-6470.
