LEWISBURG, W.Va. — Alexandria Arthur, D.O., graduated from the West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine (WVSOM) with a Doctor of Osteopathic Medicine degree on May 5.
While at WVSOM, Dr. Arthur received the Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield West Virginia Farson-Smith-Earley Award, the WVSOM Foundation Scholars Award, the Jarrell Family Award and was a Mountain State Osteopathic Postdoctoral Training Institutions Rural Scholar.
Arthur earned a Bachelor of Science degree in biology from West Virginia University Institute of Technology in Beckley, W.Va., in 2019. She is a 2015 graduate of Greater Beckley Christian School in Prosperity, W.Va.
Arthur is the daughter of Benny and Kristie Warden of Beckley. She is married to Jesse Arthur.
She plans to enter a family medicine residency at AccessHealth in Beckley.
