Hundreds of students from five Raleigh County Schools will don caps and gowns in the coming weeks as they say goodbye to their high school days.
First to walk across the stage will be graduates from the Academy of Careers and Technology (ACT). Their graduation will take place at 6 p.m. Thursday, June 1, at the Beckley-Raleigh County Convention Center.
Shady Spring High School seniors will graduate next. Their ceremony is set to take place at 7 p.m. Friday, June 2, at H. B. Thomas Field at Shady Spring High. If necessary, the alternate location in the case of inclement weather is the Beckley-Raleigh County Convention Center.
Independence High School’s graduation will take place at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, June 3, at the George D. Covey Field at Independence High.
Liberty High School’s graduation will take place at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, June 3, at the Beckley-Raleigh County Convention Center.
Woodrow Wilson High School’s graduation will take place at 5 p.m. Saturday, June 3, at the Beckley-Raleigh County Convention Center.
