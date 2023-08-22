Gov. Jim Justice is scheduled to sign Senate Bill 1038 at Mountaineer ChalleNGe Academy on Wednesday, Aug. 23, at 10:30 a.m. at South Maclin Hall on the Montgomery campus.

The legislation provides $3 million to the West Virginia National Guard for use at the Academy.

The mission of the Mountaineer ChalleNGe Academy is to train and mentor selected at-risk youth to become contributing members of society using eight core components in a quasi-military environment during a 22-week residential and one-year post-residential follow-up program.

