Gov. Jim Justice publicly acknowledged his support for another raise for public educators, although he didn’t guarantee its passage.
“I believe we should reward the very people who are helping us,” Justice said during a briefing today.
The Charleston Gazette-Mail first reported that the governor floated another pay raise while meeting privately with county schools superintendents in a story that included the governor’s comments to the paper. Ogden Newspapers reporter Steven Allen Adams asked the governor for public comment today, so now Justice’s support is audible for all.
“When I mentioned that at the superintendents’ meeting,” Justice said, “I felt like superintendents should know that, but from the standpoint of running to the media and saying ‘Jim said…’ Jim didn’t do that, did he?”
“I really hope that what we can do is get through the fourth pay raise of another five percent to all our state employees, and before I go out the door, if we continue to stay on a good path and we continue to do well in the state of West Virginia, I’d like to do the fifth.”
https://wvmetronews.com/2022/10/11/governor-publicly-supports-another-pay-raise-for-west-virginia-educators/
