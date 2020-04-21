West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice announced on Tuesday afternoon that students would not be returning back to school for the remainder of the school year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Before Justice made the announcement, students were due to go back by April 30, however, Justice said in good faith, he couldn't do that. He added although students wouldn't be returning to their physical classrooms for the remainder of this school year, they will definitely be able to return in the fall for a new year.
"I can't even imagine just the amount of excitement I know the kids would have going back and seeing their friends and their teachers, knowing that would be bring closure to a lot," Justice said. "But I have promised you over and over and over that I would not put you in a position that would be harmful, and I would protect you in any way, especially our kids."
Justice added students and teachers need to continue distant and remote learning for the remainder of the school year, and education officials need to continue working to feed meals to the students while they aren't physically in school. He also urged school officials to find a way to assure high school seniors will be able to take part in a graduation ceremony.
"I would urge every school to find a place over the course of the summer where we can bring back those graduates and let them walk across the stage and receive their diplomas," Justice said. "I would urge all schools to find a time and place you can pull that off.
"For all the children that are out there, please try to keep up with your studies. Run through the finish line, and accomplish what you need to accomplish this year. This will pass, you have a long long live in front of you. I know just how meaningful school and the grades you make are to you, and your friendships, along with the interactions with your teaches," he said. "I know how important it is, but you have to trust me in this situation."
