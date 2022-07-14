The Glenville State University campus community is mourning the loss of first lady Virginia “Gigi” Manchin. She passed away early Wednesday.
“My wife was a vibrant presence on campus and she loved doing things for our students, faculty, staff, and the community,” said Glenville State University President Dr. Mark A. Manchin in a press release.
No cause of death was given.
Funeral arrangements will be announced. In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate contributions to the Virginia “Gigi” Manchin Memorial Scholarship. Donations can be made through the Glenville State University Foundation by contacting 304-462-6381.