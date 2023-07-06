Beekeeper April Trusty will give two children’s presentations on bees at the White Sulphur Springs public library, one for ages 6-12 on Wednesday, July 12, at 2 p.m. and a second one for children up to 5 years old on Friday, July 14, at 10:30 a.m. Trusty will present an introduction to the lives of bees and then talk about the inner working of their hives. The library is located at 344 W Main St. in White Sulphur Springs. Call 304-536-1171 with any questions.
Get the Buzzz on Bees at White Sulphur Springs Public Library
