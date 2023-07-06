bee lady.jpg

Heidi Hale talks with beekeeper April Trusty about bee behavior and contributions.

 courtesy photo

Beekeeper April Trusty will give two children’s presentations on bees at the White Sulphur Springs public library, one for ages 6-12 on Wednesday, July 12, at 2 p.m. and a second one for children up to 5 years old on Friday, July 14, at 10:30 a.m. Trusty will present an introduction to the lives of bees and then talk about the inner working of their hives. The library is located at 344 W Main St. in White Sulphur Springs. Call 304-536-1171 with any questions.

