General John “Dragon” Teichert, USAF, recently retired, and Victoria Yeager, wife of the late Brigadier General Chuck Yeager, will be speaking at the Air Force Jr ROTC Mountaineer Cadet Officer Leadership training week with Jr ROTC members from several states in attendance on June 22, from 1 p.m. to 2:45 p.m. at Concord University in Athens. The event is open to the public.

