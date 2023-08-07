MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — WVU President Gordon Gee told members of the Faculty Senate Monday he plans to leave the presidency after his recently approved contract extension is up on June 30, 2025.
“My plans beyond June of 2025 are to return to the WVU College of Law and start teaching again,” Gee said. “So, those are my plans, and I have no plans beyond that.”
Gee’s contract was set to expire on June 30, 2024, but the WVU Board of Governors recently voted to extend the deal one more year.
https://wvmetronews.com/2023/08/07/gee-tells-faculty-senate-hell-leave-presidency-in-june-2025/
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.