beaver, w.va. – Twenty-seven rising seventh- and eighth-grade students from Raleigh and Summers counties explored southern West Virginia during the GEAR UP SWV Adventure Camp hosted by New River Community and Technical College in June.
Adventure Camp activities included mountain biking, hiking, rock climbing/rappelling, playing laser tag, visiting ACE Waterpark, completing a Timber Trek course at Adventures on the Gorge, going on a Wild Cave tour at Lost World Caverns, participating in STEM activities and learning about college opportunities at New River CTC.
Gaining Early Awareness and Readiness for Undergraduate Programs (GEAR UP) is a federal grant program designed to increase the number of students who are prepared to enter and succeed in college after high school.
New River CTC is in the GEAR UP Southern West Virginia partnership with Concord University, community organizations, business partners and schools in Raleigh, Mercer, Monroe, Summers and Wyoming counties. The one-time grant award began in September 2022 and will continue through August 2029.
