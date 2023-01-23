athens, w.va. – GEAR UP Southern West Virginia, a federally funded program that helps students prepare to succeed in education and training beyond high school, will hold a kick-off event for sixth- and seventh-graders from Raleigh, Wyoming, Mercer, Monroe and Summers counties on Friday at the Beckley-Raleigh County Convention Center beginning at 10:30 a.m.
Highlights of the day include scholarship giveaways with Concord University and New River Community and Technical College each giving out two $500 scholarships.
The day also will include various activities including games, raffles and prizes. EJ Carrion, a best-selling author, successful entrepreneur and thought leader on student success, will be the keynote speaker.
“We know GEAR UP works and will change what’s possible for our 4,000 students,” said Kristen O’Sullivan, director of GEAR UP SWV, in a press release. “These changes will have an incredible ripple effect throughout families and communities in southern West Virginia.”
The GEAR UP SWV team will support teachers and administrators, academic and cultural enrichment for students, and help for parents and students in becoming familiar with college options, financial aid, and transition concerns.
GEAR UP SWV grantees will serve an entire group of students beginning no later than seventh grade and following them through high school. The grant is a one-time award that began in September 2022 and will continue through August 2029.
