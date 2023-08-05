beckley, w.va. – Raleigh County Parks and Recreation, Lake Stephens, will host a free after-hours back-to-school party starting at 6 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 26, at Lake Stephens Overlook and ending with a movie at dark.
Other activities include an escape room, putt putt golf, corn hole, crafts, dance party and special guest appearances.
Attendeees are encouraged to bring a chair or blanket to enjoy the movie outdoors.
Contact park and rec by email at rcpraevents@gmail.com or by phone, 304-934-5323.
