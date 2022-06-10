The West Virginia Department of Education (WVDE), in partnership with Gov. Jim Justice, is pleased to announce the return of the Governor’s Schools of West Virginia to full in-person sessions for summer 2022.
The four academies were postponed in 2020 and held virtually in 2021 due to the pandemic. This year, activities are planned at pre-pandemic levels with middle and high school students returning to campuses around the state for the prestigious and intensive residency programs.
Students apply to attend either the Governor’s School for the Arts (GSA), the Governor’s School for Entrepreneurship (GSE), the Governor’s Honor Academy (GHA), or the Governor’s STEM Institute (GSI). These academies are taught by college faculty and immerse students in their area of interest along with engaging activities and field trips.
More than 300 students have committed to the four academies for the 2022 session. Dates for each academy are below:
λGovernor’s STEM Institute Session 1, June 16 – June 24 at West Virginia University
λGovernor’s School for Entrepreneurship, June 19 – July 9, at Marshall University
λGovernor’s STEM Institute Session 2, June 25 – July 1, at West Virginia University
λGovernor’s Honor Academy, June 25 – July 15, at Fairmont State University
λGovernor’s School for the Arts, June 26 – July 16, at Marshall University
λGovernor’s STEM Institute, July 10 – July 23, at Greenbank Observatory