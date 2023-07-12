charleston, w.va. – The West Virginia Humanities Council, the state affiliate of the National Endowment for the Humanities (NEH), serves West Virginia through grants and direct programs in the humanities. The Humanities Council budgets over $800,000 for grants and programs each year. A variety of grants are offered to nonprofit organizations that support educational programming.
Minigrants, designed for projects requesting $2,000 or less, are awarded four times per year. The next Humanities Council minigrant deadline is Oct. 1. The West Virginia Humanities Council recently awarded four new minigrants:
• West Virginia Foreign Language Teachers Association, Interculturality: The Heart of Language Learning, conference
• Friends of Ashby’s Fort, Jim Morris & the Cirtton Hollow String Band, presentation
• Preservation Alliance of West Virginia, Inc., West Virginia Cemetery Preservation Workshop Series
• Civil War Roundtable of the Mid-Ohio Valley, Unthinkable Outcomes from the Battle of Port Royal, presentation
For more information about the West Virginia Humanities Council grants program contact Humanities Council grants administrator Erin Riebe at 304-346-8500 or via email at riebe@wvhumanities.org. Grant guidelines and applications are available on the Humanities Council website, www.wvhumanities.org.
