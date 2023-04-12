Candace Nelson will be giving an official talk, “Pepperoni Rolls, Ramps and Tudor’s Biscuits: Food Culture in Appalachia,” at WVU Tech on Thursday from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Her book, “The West Virginia Pepperoni Roll,” documents the history of the pepperoni roll in West Virginia with recipes, photographs and a collection of stories that preserve the history of immigrants, entrepreneurs and workers all connected by the pepperoni roll.

Nelson is an award-winning journalist and published researcher who authors a food column for the Charleston Gazette-Mail. Her work has appeared in many national publications.

Nelson will be speaking at Carter Hall Auditorium, 322 S. Kanawha St., on the Tech campus.

