FLP helps students transition after high school

In 2019, Wyoming County Schools became one of the first three counties in the state to participate in the Future Leaders Program, sponsored by the West Virginia National Guard through the West Virginia Department of Education. Now in eight counties, the military program is a four-year leadership-based high school curriculum designed to instill leadership skills, promote model citizenship, teach life skills, along with military science. Jim Cook is the Westside High School instructor and U.S. Army SGM Deborah Patterson serves as program manager. George Fleming, not pictured, is the Wyoming County East High School instructor.