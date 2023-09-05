manchester, n.h. – Five area students have been named to the Southern New Hampshire University summer 2023 Dean’s List.
Danielle Mills of Sophia, Katlyn Allen of Oak Hill, Kellie Richmond of Princeton, Jason Stump of Princeton and Jonathan Vest of Daniels are all full-time students who earned a minimum grade-point average of 3.500 to 3.699.
The school is a private, nonprofit institution, serving learners worldwide via online and on-campus studies in Manchester, N.H.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.