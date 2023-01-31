First lady Justice will introduce Marshal, a male cream Labradoodle and the state’s tenth therapy dog, to students at Hinton Area Elementary School on Wednesday at 1:30 p.m.
Marshal is being placed as part of the state’s Friends With Paws initiative for Communities In Schools.
In attendance will be Summers County School Superintendent David Warvel, Hinton Area Elementary School Principal Angela Gumm, Summers County school board members and local officials.
The Friends With Paws program is a partnership among the Governor’s Office, West Virginia Communities In Schools Nonprofit, and the West Virginia Department of Education.
Therapy dogs are placed in schools within CIS counties where students are disproportionately affected by poverty, substance misuse, or other at-risk situations, and are in the greatest need of a support animal.
The dogs will serve as a healthy and friendly outlet for students to address trauma and other social-emotional issues.
