First lady Cathy Justice will introduce Oakley, a male Apricot and White Labradoodle, on Thursday at 11 a.m. to Mercer County Schools as the 12th therapy dog to be placed as part of her Friends With Paws initiative for Communities In Schools.
The Friends With Paws program is a partnership between the governor’s office, West Virginia Communities In Schools (CIS) Nonprofit, and the West Virginia Department of Education.
Therapy dogs are placed in schools within CIS counties where students are disproportionately affected by poverty, substance misuse or other at-risk situations, and are in the greatest need of a support animal.
The dogs are meant to serve as a healthy and friendly outlet for students to address trauma and other social-emotional issues.
