The first-ever Hope Scholarship payments were made on Friday to student accounts and can now be used to pay for authorized educational services, according to the state treasury’s office.
The Hope Scholarship Program initially launched for applications last March and was scheduled to issue its first payments in August. However, a legal injunction handed down last July by a Kanawha County Circuit Court judge halted all activity with the program.
That decision left the nearly 3,000 families who had been awarded the scholarship in a state of limbo over how to educate their children in the current academic year.
The Supreme Court of Appeals of West Virginia, however, lifted that injunction last October, declaring in a later opinion the Kanawha court had “abused its discretion” and ruling the program was indeed constitutional. The Hope Scholarship Board then met to pass emergency rules that would ensure families could receive the appropriate amount of funds to which they were entitled for the full academic year.
On Friday, 1,610 students received the full-year scholarship amount of $4,298.60. An additional 187 students received prorated payments of varying amounts, depending on when the student transitioned from a public to nonpublic education environment. The funds are available for use in the program’s Education Market Assistant online portal.
An additional 466 student accounts are still pending payments in order to resolve data differences mostly due to inconsistent dates from when parents said their child moved to a nonpublic school versus the dates registered in local school boards’ West Virginia Education Information System (WVEIS) data.
An additional 619 accounts did not have payments issued because the families have not yet responded to the questionnaires updating their child’s status following the injunction period.
If a family still intended to use their child’s awarded Hope Scholarship for the current academic year and did not receive a payment or did not respond to their updated status survey, they are encouraged to email Hope Scholarship staff at hopescholarshipwv@wvsto.com. Families are asked to include their child’s WVEIS ID number so staff can begin processing that account.
For parents who will want to request reimbursements for qualifying education expenses incurred during the injunction period, that reimbursement module is expected to launch in the Education Market Assistant portal the week of Jan. 23.
