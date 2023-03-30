The board overseeing finances for the Public Employees Insurance Agency went ahead with straight premium increases to get in line with recently passed legislation.
The finance board made that decision Thursday while ruling out hybrid proposals that would have meant lower premium increases offset by higher deductibles, out-of-pocket costs and prescription costs.
https://wvmetronews.com/2023/03/30/finance-board-for-state-insurer-goes-with-straight-premium-increases/
