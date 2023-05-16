Field of Interest grant applications are open at Beckley Area Foundation with 11 different funds to choose from with each grant based on a specific purpose and dollars to invest.

The grants are:

Education

Blanche Woods Ashworth Memorial Fund - Music Education

Higgins Family Fund - Performing Arts in Schools

William C. (Bill) and Dr. Patra Moss Janney Fund - PreK-12 Education

Lewis McManus Memorial Fund - Education for Disadvantaged Youth

David Bledsoe Tieche Memorial Fund - Dance, Theatre or Music Education

Environmental Preservation

Buckner Woodford Clay III Memorial Fund - Environmental Protections

Nancy R. Smith Family Fund - Environmental & Wildlife Preservation

Geographic

Community Fund of McDowell County - Arts, Education, Economic Development, etc.

New River Highlands Development Fund - Economic Development

Youth Soccer Fund - Youth Soccer

Interdenominational Projects

Sigmund Family Fund - Supporting People in Need

Visit bafwv.org to learn more about these grant opportunities.

