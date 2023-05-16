Field of Interest grant applications are open at Beckley Area Foundation with 11 different funds to choose from with each grant based on a specific purpose and dollars to invest.
The grants are:
Education
Blanche Woods Ashworth Memorial Fund - Music Education
Higgins Family Fund - Performing Arts in Schools
William C. (Bill) and Dr. Patra Moss Janney Fund - PreK-12 Education
Lewis McManus Memorial Fund - Education for Disadvantaged Youth
David Bledsoe Tieche Memorial Fund - Dance, Theatre or Music Education
Environmental Preservation
Buckner Woodford Clay III Memorial Fund - Environmental Protections
Nancy R. Smith Family Fund - Environmental & Wildlife Preservation
Geographic
Community Fund of McDowell County - Arts, Education, Economic Development, etc.
New River Highlands Development Fund - Economic Development
Youth Soccer Fund - Youth Soccer
Interdenominational Projects
Sigmund Family Fund - Supporting People in Need
Visit bafwv.org to learn more about these grant opportunities.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.