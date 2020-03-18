Beginning Thursday, Wyoming County Schools employees are not required to report to their work locations until further notice.
However, staff members may report to their work sites as necessary or by his or her own choice.
Guidelines are changing rapidly for school employees, other state and government employees, as well as private businesses as a result of the continuing COVID-19 health threat.
While bus drivers were delivering meals earlier this week on their routes, that will not be the case beginning today.
Feeding sites will now be located at Baileysville Elementary and Middle School, along with Mullens, Oceana and Pineville middle schools and will be open today and Friday.
Beginning Monday, March 23, the sites will be open on Monday, Wednesday and Friday only.
The feeding sites will be operated under the direction of the building principal, with employee and community volunteers.
Additionally, based on state guidelines as of Wednesday afternoon:
• No school employee will lose sick or leave days.
• All employees will continue to be paid.
• Teachers, Communities In Schools facilitators, and counselors were required to continue making, and logging, “meaningful contact” with students.
• Teachers are working to facilitate Phase 1 packets, which are the NTID/weather/snow packets already given to students.
Phase 2 packets are currently being compiled by educators and should be ready by March 27, according to officials.
“Communication is critical as we move forward,” Deirdre Cline, county schools superintendent, told employees in a March 18 memo, asking them to communicate with their principal or the central office for questions or concerns.
“During this unprecedented time, it is critical that we support each other and do as national and state leadership advise,” Cline said in the memo.
“Your service to the children of Wyoming County is such a blessing, every day. We will come through these stressful times TOGETHER.”