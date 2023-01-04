The Fayette County Board of Education has scheduled meetings for January.
The board will meet at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 10, at the Board of Education Office.
The board will have a special meeting for a work session on leadership of Fayette County students at noon Thursday, Jan. 12, at the Board of Education Office.
The board will have a Local School Improvement Council meeting for Valley PK-8 at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 17, at the school.
The board will meet at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 31, at the Board of Education Office.
