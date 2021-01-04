Andy Pense, director of child nutrition for Fayette County Schools, has released the system’s meal delivery plan until Jan. 15.
“We are providing 7-day meal packs in our schools and at key bus locations,” he said in a press release Monday afternoon.
Meals will be distributed Thursday, Jan. 7, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at bus distribution sites and from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at school locations.
Pense also reminded parents to work with their children in making sure all remote learning assignments are completed.
“I would also like to remind you to please remember to work with your children to complete all the required assignments for their classes while they are in remote learning through Jan. 15.”
Meal distributions on Thursday, Jan. 7, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. are set at the following bus distribution sites, according to Pense:
l Kincaid Church of God;
l Kelly’s Korner at Pax;
l Mount Hope Fire Department;
l Old Gatewood Elementary School;
l Old Beckwith School;
l Dollar General at Danese;
l Adena Village;
l Falls View.
Distribution of meals will take place Thursday at the following school sites:
l New River Intermediate — 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.;
l New River Primary — 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.;
l Oak Hill High School — 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.;
l Oak Hill Middle School — noon to 2 p.m.;
l Fayetteville PK-8 — noon to 3 p.m.;
l Midland Trail High School — noon to 3 p.m.;
l Ansted Elementary — noon to 3 p.m.;
l Valley PK-8 — noon to 3 p.m.;
l Divide Elementary — noon to 3 p.m.;
l Meadow Bridge Elementary/High School — noon to 3 p.m.;
l Gauley Bridge Elementary — 1 to 2 p.m.
All the state’s elementary and middle schools will return to in-person learning on Tuesday, Jan. 19, according to an announcement last week by Gov. Jim Justice.
High schools in counties that are not red on the state Department of Health and Human Resources Covid-19 map may also return to in-person instruction on that date.