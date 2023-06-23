GLENVILLE, W.Va. – Five Fayette County students have received their degrees from Glenville State University as part of the university’s May 2023 commencement.
Ethan M. Brown of Meadow Bridge earned an Associate of Arts degree in general studies as part of GSU’s Milestone Initiative.
Emily S. Lewis of Fayetteville earned an Associate of Arts degree in general studies as part of GSU’s Milestone Initiative.
Kaylin B. Nicholas of Oak Hill graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration degree with a major in accounting and a minor in computer and information systems.
Abigail D. Taylor of Mount Carbon graduated Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Arts in Education degree with majors in elementary education (K-6) and general science education (5-9). Taylor was also a Hidden Promise Scholar.
Jenna D. Williams of Oak Hill graduated with a Bachelor of Arts degree in English with a minor in integrated marketing.
The Milestone Initiative signifies the important academic accomplishment of students who are working toward a bachelor’s degree.
Founded in 1872, Glenville State University is a public liberal arts institution located in Glenville, W.Va.
