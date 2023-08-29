beaver, w.va. – New River Community and Technical College has announced a Rolling Start class option where students can start taking college classes when they are ready. Accelerated courses are offered online and at select locations starting in the fall, winter and spring.
If a student missed the enrollment deadline for fall semester, New River CTC offers a later enrollment date. Students can take up to two classes per ten-week session.
Registration is open now through Sept. 22. Rolling Start classes begin Sept. 25. New River Community and Technical College’s Admissions and academic coaches remain available to provide guidance and information.
Visit www.newriver.edu/rollingstart to explore the range of programs and courses available.
Prospective students can reach out to 866-349-3739 or admissions@newriver.edu, or visit newriver.edu to explore programs and discuss requirements.
