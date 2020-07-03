Apollo Johnson, of Smithers, concentrates Thursday on a painting project during an Energy Express pop-up reading event at Gertrude Apartments in Smithers.
WVU Extension Service, Southern Appalachian Labor School and AmeriCorps are among those who team up annually to present Energy Express, a summer reading and nutrition program which promotes the school success of West Virginia children.
In Fayette County, teams from Beards Fork and Scarbro will deliver similar pop-up events for program participants as the summer progresses, according to Tia Jackson, the WVU Extension site supervisor for Energy Express at Southern Appalachian Labor School.The next Smithers event is set for 1 p.m. on Tuesday, July 7. Thereafter, they will be on Thursdays.