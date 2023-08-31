lewisburg, w.va. – Eleven aspiring physicians at the West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine (WVSOM) found their student loans more manageable following an Aug. 25 luncheon celebrating their selection as recipients of Encova scholarships.
As of this academic year, the organization’s total contributions to WVSOM students have surpassed $1 million.
A total of $38,000 was awarded for the 2023-24 academic year, with scholarships ranging in value from $2,000 to $8,000. The scholarships are funded by an endowment the Encova Foundation created at the school in 2016 through its Encova Foundation of West Virginia, when the organization was known as the BrickStreet Foundation. The Encova Foundation of West Virginia is a charitable arm of Columbus, Ohio-based Encova Insurance.
James W. Nemitz, Ph.D., WVSOM’s president, said during the luncheon that the Encova scholarships represent the largest corporate endowment provided through the school’s WVSOM Foundation.
Since the 2017-18 academic year, $431,000 has been awarded to 63 WVSOM students through the endowment. Combined with an initial donation from the BrickStreet Foundation and interest earned from that donation, the company has enabled the WVSOM Foundation to provide $1,031,000 to 84 students.
