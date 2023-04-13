radford, va. – Hope Marie Ellison of Scarbro was inducted into Radford University’s circle of Omicron Delta Kappa (ODK) during a ceremony on April 10 at the Hurlburt Student Center.
The mission of ODK is to recognize and encourage collaboration among collegiate leaders. The society seeks to identify, celebrate and engage collegiate and community leaders from different backgrounds, perspectives and generations. Members enjoy scholarship opportunities, leadership development programs, access to a national network and more.
The eligibility requirements for ODK include:
• Two semesters (one year) as a full-time student at Radford University.
• Sophomore, junior or senior standing.
• A minimum grade point average of 3.4 (sophomores), 3.5 (juniors), or 3.6 (seniors).
• Exemplary character as evident by the submission of a resume and character references.
• Achievement of special distinction in leadership.
