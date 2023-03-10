charleston, w.va. – Forty-four students from across West Virginia, including eight from southern West Virginia, are competing in the Poetry Out Loud finals competition this weekend at the Culture Center in Charleston.
Students will be reciting poems by Joy Harjo, Paul Laurence Dunbar, Emily Dickinson, Jimmy Santiago Baca, Tracy K. Smith, Rocket Caleshu and many others.
The winner will represent West Virginia at the 2023 national Poetry Out Loud competition in Washington, D.C., on May 8-10.
Friday’s competition was hosted by Maggie Holley, the education director at West Virginia Public Broadcasting. For the final round of competition on Saturday, the master of ceremonies will be storyteller, author and recording artist Bil Lepp.
The state champion receives $200 and an all-expense-paid trip to the national finals. The champion’s school or organization receives $500 to purchase poetry books and materials. The runner-up receives $100, while the school receives $200 for poetry books and materials.
Participating students and teachers receive original works created by West Virginia artists. The state champion and runner-up also will receive trophies handcrafted by West Virginia artist Matt Thomas.
Poetry Out Loud is sponsored by the National Endowment for the Arts and the Poetry Foundation, in partnership with the West Virginia Department of Arts, Culture and History. The program is designed to encourage high school-age students to learn about great poetry through memorization, performance and competition.
Competitors from the region are: Greenbrier East High School – Lauren Rodgers; Meadow Bridge High School – Michael Simmons; Nicholas County High School – Jasmine Hopson; Richwood High School – Jasmine Jantuah; Shady Spring High School – Kasey Burgess; Westside High School – Riley Lester; Woodrow Wilson High School – Hailey Blake; and Wyoming East High School – Ty Eller.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.