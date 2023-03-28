washington, d.c. – The U.S. Department of Education’s mental health service professionals demonstration program is sending $1.6 million to West Virginia University (WVU) and Concord University to support the training of school-based mental health service providers for employment in schools and local educational agencies across West Virginia.
The federal program provides funding to establish innovative partnerships between institutions of higher education and local schools and educational agencies.
The program trains school counselors, social workers, psychologists and other mental health professionals qualified to provide school-based mental health services, with the goal of expanding the pipeline of these workers into low-income public schools to address shortages of school-based mental health service professionals.
Individually, WVU will receive $990,226 and Concord will get $605,591.
