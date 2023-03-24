Charleston, W.Va. – Wyoming County East and Westside high schools have been presented the Jennings Randolph Award for Civic Engagement.
Both schools registered at least 85 percent of their senior class to vote. Fewer than 30 schools in the state will receive the recognition for the 2022-2023 school year.
West Virginia Secretary of State Mac Warner visited both schools on Wednesday, March 15, for an award presentation.
Wyoming County Clerk Jewell Aguilar was in attendance.
The Jennings Randolph Award commemorates the late Sen. Jennings Randolph’s legacy as the "Father of the 26th Amendment." One of the defining moments in voting rights history, the 26th Amendment was passed in 1971. The amendment lowered the voting age from 21 to 18.
Warner recently hosted student leaders of Jennings Randolph Award-winning schools for a visit to the State Capitol to be recognized as honorary secretaries of state. Students who are nominated as honorary secretaries of state are selected by their principals for their leadership role in registering their classmates.
Wyoming East High School sent Andrea Laxton and Chloe Prichard – both members of the 2023 graduating class at WEHS – to be recognized as honorary secretaries of state.
