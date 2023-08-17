CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The state Community and Technical College Council approved deferred maintenance projects totaling $21.5 million from nine campuses across the state at its Thursday meeting with BridgeValley Community and Technical College submitting projects for its Montgomery campus that top $3 million.
BridgeValley wants to demolish two buildings at the college’s campus in Montgomery. The most expensive project for BridgeValley is the $1.3 million cost to replace the stair tower railing at Davis Hall, BridgeValley’s main classroom building in Montgomery.
New River Community and Technical College in Beaver has requested $2.4 million for maintenance projects, including $1.2 million for the Applied Technology Center exterior building, grounds and security improvements.
Other projects for New River include:
• Greenbrier Valley campus roof replacement and security improvements – $500,000
• Nicholas County campus air conditioning rooftop unit replacement, repair of electronic sign, plumbing repairs and security improvements – $400,000
• A water infiltration problem at the Raleigh County campus along with deferred maintenance and security improvements – $250,000
• Mercer County campus security improvements – $50,000
In addition to the stair tower railings project, the other funded items at the BridgeValley campus in Montgomery are:
• Demolition of engineering classroom building (Pathfinder) – $525,000
• Demolition of engineering lab building (Grid) – $350,000
• Paving of demolition sites – $300,000
• Workforce training center accessible restroom – $100,000
• Workforce training center elevator – $300,000
• Workforce training center garage bay modifications – $200,000
The legislature approved $282 million for deferred maintenance at colleges, universities and the corrections systems earlier this year with community and technical colleges set to receive $21.5 million.
Southern West Virginia Community and Technical College is seeking the most in deferred maintenance projects at $3.9 million. The school plans to partially replace the HVAC system at its main building on the Logan campus.
The state’s four-year colleges and universities will submit deferred maintenance projects for a total of $187 million.
