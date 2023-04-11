The West Virginia Democratic Women Scholarship Fund Committee is accepting applications for scholarships for the fall 2023 semester.
The applicants must be pursuing political science as their major, registered as a Democrat and enrolled at a college or university in West Virginia.
Scholarships will be used for the fall semester and administered through the financial aid office of the higher education institution of their choosing.
The West Virginia Democratic Scholarship Fund was established to further the education of the future women leaders of the Democratic Party in West Virginia.
“West Virginia Democratic Women have always supported education and encouraged our youth to become more involved in the Democratic Party,” said Barbara Scott, chair of the committee, in a press release. “Now is the perfect time to establish this scholarship as we encourage young Democratic women to be a voice for issues that affect the lives of every West Virginian."
For an application, email wvdemwomenscholarship@gmail.com
Completed applications must be returned by May 15.
