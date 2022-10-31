The West Virginia Democratic Women Scholarship Fund Committee is accepting applications for scholarships for the spring 2023 semester.
Applicants must be pursuing political science as their major and the scholarships will be used for the 2023 semester, administered through the financial aid office of the higher education institution of their choosing.
The West Virginia Democratic Scholarship Fund was established to further the education of the future women leaders of the Democratic Party in West Virginia.
“West Virginia Democratic Women have always supported education and encouraged our youth to become more involved in the Democratic Party,” said Barbara Scott, chair of the committee. “Now is the perfect time to establish this scholarship as we reflect on our past and look to the future.”
Donations to the scholarship fund are still being accepted. Mail donations to WVDWSF Treasurer Mercedes Sayre, 4298 Ripley Road, Point Pleasant, WV 25550.
For an application, email wvdemwomenscholarship@gmail.com
Completed applications must be returned by Dec. 10.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.