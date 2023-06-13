When David Price announced his retirement last month from his position as Superintendent of Raleigh County Schools, it was thought to be the end of a successful career in education that spanned 40 years.
As it turned out, it was anything but that.
Price will soon replace Bernie Dolan as Executive Director of The West Virginia Secondary Schools Activities Commission, a move confirmed Tuesday by Price and members of the WVSSAC, the state’s governing body for high school sports.
https://wvmetronews.com/2023/06/13/david-price-to-serve-as-wvssac-executive-director/
