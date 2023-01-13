athens, w.va. – Concord University will be headed to the West Virginia Capitol on Friday, Jan. 20, for CU Day at the Legislature.
Campus offices, organizations, and departments will set up tables beginning at 8 a.m. to showcase the many different ways Concord University is serving the region and beyond. CU administration, as well as members of the Student Government Association, will also meet with legislators to share what new opportunities are available at Concord and discuss how West Virginia's delegation can be involved.
Health Sciences at CU along with the new nursing program will be featured. The school’s administration is beginning the accreditation process, too, for a physician assistant program.
