charleston, w.va. – A pair of students and teachers from Greenbrier and Summers counties won Honorable Mention in the 2023 essay contest held by the County Commissioners’ Association of West Virginia (CCAWV).
A dozen other students from different counties also received awards, including Finley Carpenter of Belington Middle School in Barbour County, who was named the overall winner. The winning entry was among more than 230 essays submitted from 40 classrooms in 25 counties. The teacher who helped submit the winning essay is Sarah Harris.
Lydia Jackson of Eastern Greenbrier Middle School, with help from her teacher Michael Anderson, and Samantha Cales from Summers County Comprehensive High School, with an assist from his teacher Jeremy Wood, took home honorable mention awards.
During April, which was National County Government Month, the CCAWV encouraged students to learn about the role of county commissioners and write essays of up to 500 words on the topic, “How does my county commission make my life better for me?” Winning students receive monetary prizes and are honored by their county commissions.
